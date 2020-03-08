Corey Kispert returning to Gonzaga instead of going pro

Kispert's return means a lot to Gonzaga's hopes of winning a national championship.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball forward Corey Kispert announced on Monday he's returning to the Bulldogs for his senior season instead of going to play professionally.

He declared for the NBA Draft in April before withdrawing on the final day to do so.

The Zag provides a big boost to the team's national championship hopes for next season. He was named to the West Coast Conference First team last season.

Kispert averaged nearly 14 points and six rebounds per game. He shot about 44 percent from three-point range too, which is a stellar number.

"Simply put, this has been the most difficult decision I have been faced with in my 21 years," Kispert said in a statement. "Along with everyone else, my life was halted for months while the country dealt with and still deals with a pandemic that makes the future completely unsure."

Kispert said the draft process was a great learning process and he got great feedback.

"What I take away most from the draft process is that my goals are right on my doorstep," he said.

Kispert said he's excited to return to Gonzaga this season with a chip on his shoulder.