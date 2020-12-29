Former EWU WR Cooper Kupp placed on NFL's COVID-19 list

The move means the Rams' wide receiver tested positive or came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES — Former Eastern Washington University and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 list.

This means that Kupp either tested positive or came in close contactwith someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Teams are not allowed to disclose which players tested positive.

Kupp has been one of the league's top receivers this year, with 92 receptions for 974 yards through 15 games, for an average of 10.6 yards a catch. He also has three touchdown this year.