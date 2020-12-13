Columbus Crew SC win MLS Cup with 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew SC rode a dominant first half all the way to the final whistle to capture the MLS Cup for the second time in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Seattle Sounders.
Lucas Zelarayan started the scoring in the 25th minute for the Crew.
Derrick Etienne Jr. followed up in the 31st minute to give the Crew a 2-0 lead.
Zelarayan sealed the victory for the Crew with a goal in the 82nd minute to make it 3-0.
The Crew were able to come out on top despite missing two of its top players in Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos for the match.
The last MLS Cup victory for the Crew came in 2008.