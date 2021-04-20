Search begins for Eastern Washington University's next president

David May will continue as the interim president during the process and can apply for the permanent position. The search could take up to a year.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Board of Trustees for Easter Washington University has initiated its search for a new president of the university.

David May has served as the university's interim president since last August. He took over the role when former President Mary Cullinan stepped down. May will remain the interim president and can apply for the permanent position.

According to a press release, the board is forming a search committee and hiring a consultant to conduct a national search.

Board chair Vicki Wilson said selecting the university's president is one of their most important responsibilities.

The Presidential Search Advisory Committee will be made up of a number of people. Here is a list of everyone that will be involved:

4 trustees (1 will be committee chair)

1 college dean

2 students

1 foundation board member

1 alumni board member

2 community members

1 public school employee

1 exempt employee

3 faculty members

2 classified employees

Nominations will be accepted until May 7 at 5 p.m. and can be submitted through the board's website or via email to boardoftrustees@ewu.com.