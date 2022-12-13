'A true football original' | Coaches describe Mike Leach as being 'innovative' and a 'national treasure'

The football community and fans continue to mourn the loss of the Mississippi State head coach who died at the age of 61.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61.

Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away. He died Monday night.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. "We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.

The football community and fans continue to mourn the loss of the pioneering coach. Here are a few of the comments shared Tuesday:

Texas Tech tweeted the following:

A legacy that will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/9fM8uQbZIt — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 13, 2022

ESPN's SportsCenter may have said it best:

There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach.



A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022

Houston head football coach Dana Holgorsen said Leach "taught me so much in so many different ways." He was an assistant under Leach at Texas Tech.

Mike Leach was more than an incredible, innovative, impactful, successful, popular football coach. He was all that as a husband to Sharon and a father to Janeen, Kimberly, Cody & Kiersten! Brilliant, thoughtful, kind man who taught me so much in so many different ways. RIP Coach! pic.twitter.com/blaNBbhLfi — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 13, 2022

Former Oklahoma and current Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson said Leach's "universal appeal to all sports fans was unmatched." Leach was an assistant to former OU coach Bob Stoops when Sampson was there.

Mike Leach was different in ways we all would like to be. His universal appeal to all sports fans was unmatched. Thank you for making us all better Mike. Keep swinging that sword. Rest In Peace. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Qes7Q1tOZT — Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) December 13, 2022

TCU head coach Sonny Dyles had this to say:

It’s hard to put into words the impact that Mike Leach had on the players he coached, the game of football and me personally.He was a unique personality and independent thinker and a great friend. No one had a greater influence on my life other than my father. Rest In Peace coach — Sonny Dykes (@CoachSonnyDykes) December 13, 2022

Tennessee head coach and former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel, who was recruited by Leach, had this to say:

Heartbroken. Prayers for the entire Leach family and @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/pluR0EMCDN — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 13, 2022

Commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey released the following statement:

It is a sad day and a brief statement does not fully capture the emotions and sense of loss present following Mike’s death. Leading as a coach is a unique role and Mike did it in his own unique way. Our deepest condolences to Sharon, the Leach family, and Mike’s many friends. https://t.co/MaTWeMhHp3 — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) December 13, 2022

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher released the following statement:

The game of college football has lost a great coach. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach’s family and @HailStateFB. pic.twitter.com/Si7TRlrjxO — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 13, 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has this to say:

RIP. You will be missed, Pirate 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/rja53aYG3s — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 13, 2022

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy described Leach as "One of a kind."

Sad day. We lost a national treasure and an ol’ ball coach. #RIPCoachLeach pic.twitter.com/SkbpvlkRXx — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) December 13, 2022

Former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum described Leach as an "amazing and innovative coach."

Sad day today! So sorry to learn of the passing of Coach Mike Leach. Amazing guy and innovative coach. No one was jumping up and down to play against him. R.I.P. my friend. #AirRaid — R C Slocum (@rcslocum) December 13, 2022

Former Texas and current North Carolina head coach Mack Brown called Leach an "innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes."

Today is a sad day in the world of college football. Mike Leach was an innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes. I always enjoyed facing off with him over the years.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family and friends during this difficult time. 🙏💙🙏 — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 13, 2022

People were also sharing their favorite moments in Leach's career.

Here is the time he recruited a kid who had a kicking contest during a game.

The time Mike Leach recruited a kid who won a kicking contest during a Texas Tech game to join the team.



He didn't miss an extra point after that 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hoOJ9pYMsi — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 13, 2022