Barriere throws 5 TDs to rally E. Washington past Idaho St.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Eric Barriere threw five touchdowns, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boston with 25 seconds left to cap Eastern Washington's 46-42 comeback win over Idaho State.
Barriere also set a career high with 455 yards passing in 34 completions. Trailing 42-31, Barriere found a wide open Blake Gobel in the back of the end zone with 5:50 remaining.
Barriere found Boston on the two-point conversion to reduce the deficit to 42-39.
The Eagles defense, which surrendered 502 total yards to the Bengals, stepped up and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back.
Tyler Vander Waal threw for a career-high 409 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more for Idaho State.