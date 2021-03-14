Barriere throws 5 TDs to rally E. Washington past Idaho St.

Eric Barriere threw five touchdowns, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boston with 25 seconds left to cap EWU's 46-42 comeback win over Idaho State.

Barriere also set a career high with 455 yards passing in 34 completions. Trailing 42-31, Barriere found a wide open Blake Gobel in the back of the end zone with 5:50 remaining.

Barriere found Boston on the two-point conversion to reduce the deficit to 42-39.

Check out the highlights from today's football game in Pocatello, Idaho.



Eric Barriere throws for 455 yards and Andrew Boston and Dennis Merritt each score two touchdowns. The Eagles also collected three interceptions and a 50-yard field goal. #GoEags pic.twitter.com/C55pmtZtRd — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) March 14, 2021

The Eagles defense, which surrendered 502 total yards to the Bengals, stepped up and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back.