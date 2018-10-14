PULLMAN, Wash. — The Ol’ Crimson flag, just over one year after making its 200th consecutive appearance on College GameDay, will finally make a trip with the broadcast to Washington State University in Week 8 of the season for the Coug’s match against the University of Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks 30-27 overtime win against the University of Washington Huskies and Auburn University’s loss to the University of Tennessee confirmed rumors about College Gameday going to Pullman. Just in time for Ol' Crimson's15-year anniversary on the show.

The Cougs have long advocated for College Gameday to visit the Palouse – for more than 200 weeks now, a Washington State fan has made sure WSU’s Ol’ Crimson flag appears behind the show’s set. Now, for the first time ever, Ol’ Crimson will finally come home.

Chris Fallica, also known as “Bear” on GameDay, tweeted a very subtle hint that Oregon’s win would mean the show would come to Washington. Then College GameDay's Kirk Herbsteit tweeted the good news.

So it appears the airport code for Spokane is GEG... — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 13, 2018

IT’S OFFICIAL!!!!!@CollegeGameDay is FINALLY headed to Pullman!! HERE WE COME WAZZU!!! pic.twitter.com/H9bVYSh5yR — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 14, 2018

Tom Pounds began the tradition when he waved the flag in Austin, Tex. 14 years ago. Pounds graduated from WSU in 1981, and his love for his alma-mater inspired him to spend hours handcrafting the flag then drive 700 miles from Albuquerque to Austin to wave it on College GameDay in 2003.

