College GameDay announced late Saturday night that the television show will come to Pullman for the first time ever next Saturday.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨



FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ... PULLMAN, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! pic.twitter.com/G7VToavDPG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2018

It's well documented that the Cougs have long been snubbed by the program. This Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of Ol' Crimson being flown at every taping.

The Cougs will take on the Ducks in a Pac-12 North showdown on Saturday at 4:30 on Fox.

