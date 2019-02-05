SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One of the most talented players in the college basketball transfer portal is visiting Gonzaga this weekend.

Shooting guard Admon Gilder spent his first three years of eligibility at Texas A&M.

He averaged 12.3 points per game and shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range in the 2017-2018 season.

Gilder did not play last season because of a blood clot in his arm. But his doctors cleared him within this past month to player basketball again.

He has experience and success in the NCAA Tournament, going to the Sweet 16 with Texas A&M..

There's no doubt he would provide a lot of depth to Gonzaga's backcourt. He was a top 100 recruit in the country coming out of high school in 2015.