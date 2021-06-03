Colby Renner's buzzer beater sends St. Maries to Idaho 2A title game

Renner hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lumberjacks a 45-43 win over North Fremont in the Idaho 2A state tournament semifinals.

St. Maries High School boy's basketball is going to the state championship after Colby Renner made a game-winning buzzer beater to beat North Fremont 45-43 in the Idaho 2A state tournament semifinals.

The Lumberjacks trailed 43-42 with just one second remaining in the game. They inbounded the ball, it went straight to Renner who then fired up a three from near the halfcourt logo and he sunk it.

The bench and coaches immediately rushed off the bench to pile up on him after the dramatic win.

Eli Gibson led the Lumberjacks with 16 points.

St. Maries will play Ambrose in the 2A state title game at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.