Coeur d'Alene's Tia Vesser wins big at the 2021 CrossFit Games

The 52-year-old Coeur d'Alene PE teacher finished first place in her age division by a commanding margin of 65 points.

MADISON, Wis. — Coeur d'Alene is now home to the Fittest 52-year-old Woman on Earth™.

Tia Vesser won first place at the 2021 CrossFit Games held in Madison, Wis. Vesser finished with 595 points, which was a commanding margin as the second place finisher scored 530 points.

The CrossFit Games is an annual competition where athletes from over 120 different countries attempt to prove they are the Fittest Man or Fittest Woman on Earth™.

The Games consist of multiple events that incorporate strength, mobility and endurance.

Last year, the CrossFit Masters were canceled due to COVID-19. Vesser told KREM that she was going to continue to train and set her sights on her next competition.

She’s defying the stereotype of a traditional athlete. That’s more meaningful to her than a ranking or a trophy.

"I like proving people wrong. I like showing people that age doesn’t define you," she sad. "I’m peaking right now. I didn’t peak when I was 20. I’m peaking at 51, and I still think I have room to grow. If I can do it, anybody can."

In 2019, Vesser placed seventh in the competition.

She pushed herself harder after and it paid off. On April 29th of 2020 she found out she had placed first in her age group qualifier for the CrossFit Games. Not just in the US, but in the entire world.