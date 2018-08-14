COEUR D'ALENE, Id. — The Coeur d'Alene Little League All Stars became just the second team out of Idaho, and the first from North Idaho, to reach the Little League Baseball World Series.

But now they are reaching out to the community for help as the team prepares to take on some of the best Little League teams in the world starting Friday.

The team is asking for donations form teh community to help with tournament costs and traveling expenses for the parents and families. All donations will be divided evenly among the players.

You can either donate to the team's GoFundMe page or people can go to any BankCDA office and make a donation.

Coeur d'Alene is one of 16 teams, including eight from the U.S., to make it all the way to the 2018 Little League World Series. The last Idaho team to qualify came out of Boise in 1999.

Coeur d'Alene Little League team features new Western Region uniforms for the Little League World Series. (source: Coeur d'Alene Little League)

Coeur d'Alene opens the tournament at 1 p.m. (PST) Friday against Gross Pointe Woods, Michigan, at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Opening ceremonies are on Thursday. The tournament will be aired on ESPN.

To qualify for the national tournament, Coeur d’Alene won its district, state and regional tournaments. Coeur d’Alene clinched the Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernadino, California Saturday with a 4-1 record and a 2-0 victory over Montana.

