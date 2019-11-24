MOSCOW, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene lost 57-56 in double overtime to Rigby in the Idaho 5A state championship game in the Kibbie Dome on Saturday.

The Vikings held a 42-27 lead in the fourth quarter. Rigby would eliminate that deficit. They scored a touchdown and two-point conversion as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime. Rigby went for the win with a two-point conversion in the second overtime and got it.

Vikings quarterback Jack Prka had seven total touchdowns. Wide receiver Colbey Nosworthy had three touchdown receptions.

It was Coeur d'Alene's second title appearance in three years.

