Coeur d'Alene Little League made the Little League World Series Saturday after defeating Montana 2-0 in the championship game.

Shoutout to CDA Little League for making the LLWS! Here’s the final out: pic.twitter.com/KRDLvJVBtS — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) August 11, 2018

But the win didn't come easily, as the team had to battle through adversity in the final inning.

"I've never been more nerve-racked in my entire life than in the sixth inning when we had bases loaded, two outs, and going to Williamsport was on the line," said C'dA skipper Sean Cherry.

"Really I think it was disbelief," said Cherry about the team's reaction after the final out. "I think the team thought we were a pretty good team. The goal was to get to San Bernadino and we never said the 'W' word, which is Williamsport. We just wanted to come down here and compete and show that North Idaho has a good baseball program on a big stage. We never in a million years thought we'd be going to Williamsport."

The team went 3-1 in the Northwest regional, only falling to Montana in a contest earlier this week 5-2.

Coeur d'Alene Little League becomes the first team from Northern Idaho to ever go to the LLWS and the second ever from Idaho.

"I'm happy for the community," said Cherry. "I'm happy for all the volunteers and all the people who have participated in Coeur D'Alene little league. Jeff Smith, who's the president of the league, has just run an amazing program for years. We really set the groundwork for a run like we've made. It takes a long time to build a program like this. I'm just happy for the baseball community of North Idaho. I know we're getting support from Sandpoint and Rathdrum and Boise. Everyone's happy that a little program is doing so well on a national stage."

The team will now travel to the 'W' word, but the goals remain simple.

"We just don't want to go and lay an egg. We want to represent well. There's some outstanding programs across the country. We just want to go out there and compete. It's kind of similar to what our attitude was when we came down here. We just want to come down here and play good baseball. Do the right things at the right time and good things will happen. Who knows how it'll turn out. Baseball is a funny game. You never know what's going to happen."

The LLWS starts on August 16th and runs through the 26th. C'dA awaits the winner of the Great Lakes region in the first round. That game will be played on August 17th at 1 PM local time.

© 2018 KREM