Coeur d'Alene Little League won't go to the Little League World Series after a wild 5-4 loss to Salem in the Northwest Regional Championship game on Saturday.

Coeur d'Alene was leading 4-3 going into the top of the sixth inning when the unthinkable happened.

The team secured the second out, which left them just one out away from moving on to the LLWS. After the out, time wasn't called even though Coeur d'Alene though it was. Salem's Henry Mhoon was on third base and stole home while CDA was off guard.

That tied it at 4-4.

Later in the inning, Salem had a runner on first and second with two outs. Salem's Cameron Van Kempen hit a grounder scoring the runner from second, but he would eventually be tagged out, which ended the inning.

The run batted in still counted though since it was before Van Kempen was tagged out, which made it 5-4.

CDA wasn't able to score in the bottom of the sixth to tie or win.

Lars Bazler went 2-4 and scored two runs in the game. Travis Usdrowski went 2-2 and Zachary Bell went 1-2 with an RBI.