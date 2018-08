Coeur D'Alene Little League lost 3-0 to Georgia in their Little League World Series elimination game on Saturday.

Coeur D'Alene only tallied three runs in the contest compared to Georgia's 10.

CDA will now play in a consolation game on Tuesday against Spain at 11 AM. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Coeur D'Alene fell in their first LLWS game on Monday 5-4 to Michigan after leading 4-1 heading into the final inning.

© 2018 KREM