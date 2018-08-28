SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday the Coeur d'Alene Little League World Series team arrived back in Spokane after nearly a month of nonstop traveling.

But it wasn't just the team that was on the move, the families of these players followed them around the country as well.

"Every mile I rode, everything. It was an adventure of a lifetime," said Ja-Neè Newby, great grandmother of CDA Little Leaguer Braeden Newby.

No planes, but trains and automobiles, took Ja-Neè over 2,000 miles to go see her great-grandson Braeden play baseball in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"My train trip was eventful to say the least," Ja-Neè said.

Ja-Neè traveled four days via train and car, including a day long delay in Chicago, before making it to the Little League World Series ten minutes before CDA resumed play after their game had a weather delay in the first inning.

"I got there and that's all that matters," Ja-Neè said.

"It's super nice because she's been there ever since like T-ball watching me play," Braeden said.

Ja-Neè obviously loves baseball, but for her and her gret-grandson this was an experience that is definitely unique compared to the rest.

"You do you think, 'Oh my gosh, they're out there. They're actually on that field that all these other kids have played for 75 years,' " she said. "It was the 75th anniversary of Williamsport. I thought, 'He's standing on the same field that all these other kids stood at one time in their lives which they will never ever forget.' "

"It's crazy because there's quite a few people in this city, and I'm one of thirteen kids who's ever gone to Williamsport," Braeden said. "There's only sixteen teams out of the entire world and I'm part of one of those teams. It blows my mind."

As this Coeur d'Alene Little League team wraps up an incredible journey, it becomes clear: Ja-Neè's 12 year-old great-grandson gave his 78 year-old great grandmother a memory that they will forever share.

"I never at my age ever dreamed that I would go to a Little League World Series and my great grandson would be playing in it. It was probably one of the best times in my life," Ja-Neè said. "It was emotional. I loved every second of it."

