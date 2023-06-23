Coeur d' Alene Ironman celebrates 20th year this weekend

The race kicks off Sunday morning where athletes will complete in a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ironman is back in Coeur d’Alene this weekend for the 20th year. The race kicks off Sunday morning where athletes will complete in a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run.

Ironman Volunteer Director, Dani Zibell Wolfe talked to KREM 2 about the preparations for the race.

When asked about volunteers for the race, Zibell Wolfe said, "The athletes really appreciate the volunteers coming out, so as many volunteers as we can get. This year we are recruiting about 3,000 volunteers. We are not quite there yet, but we definitely have enough to make this race a special one for all those athletes. It is the athletes that appreciate all the volunteers. It’s amazing to hear the stories that come out of that."

Zibell Wolfe said they need volunteers just about everywhere still. She added they have enough to put the race on, but could always use more. There are openings at run stations, biking stations, transition areas and even at the finish line.

When asked about her favorite part of the race, Zibell Wolfe said, “You know, it is the people, the athletes are so special because they are endurance athletes, the really have been working hard at this. Hands down it is the volunteers that make this race what it is. Coeur d’Alene is so well known for its volunteers. As I travel around the U.S. and to other Ironman races, I meet athletes that say ‘Aww, you’re from Coeur d’Alene? You guys have the best volunteers.’ We have stories, a lot of stories about how volunteers actually help those athletes get across that finish line.”

If you’re interested in volunteering for the race on Sunday it’s not too late to get signed up. You can register here.