Clarkston native Joel Dahmen finishes T-10th at PGA Championship

It's Dahmen's highest finish at a PGA major in his career.

SAN FRANCISCO — Clarkston native Joel Dahmen captured his best finish at a PGA major at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

He tied for 10th with a final score of eight under par.

His best prior finish in a major came last year in the PGA Championship, which he finished 71st. This is just Dahmen's fourth major he's competed in through his career.

Dahmen entered the final day of the tournament on Sunday with a chance to win the title if he played well. He started his day down four strokes to the leader.

However, Dahmen wasn't able to make up much ground through the first nine holes. He did birdie three times in the back nine to reach his final score.

It wouldn't be enough as Dahmen finished five strokes behind the winner Collin Morikawa.