SANDPOINT, Idaho — The City of Sandpoint is renaming five blocks of Ontario Street after University of Idaho alumnus and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer.

Ontario Street along War Memorial Field and Lakeview Park will be renamed Jerry Kramer Way at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23. The ceremony will be held at the entrance to War Memorial Field and Barlow Stadium.

Longtime Sandpoint resident John Elsa submitted the street naming application and will be in attendance with the Kramer family, according to the city.

This is the first time the city has ever declared an honorary street renaming.

On Aug. 4, 2018, Kramer was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the first University of Idaho alumnus to earn the highest individual honor in football.

Kramer moved to Sandpoint with his family at age 9 and recognizes the city as his hometown. He is an alumnus of Sandpoint High School

After his time in Sandpoint, he was a standout football player for the UI Vandals at guard and kicker. He was also Idaho's first All-American in 1956 and received first-team All-America accolades in 1957.

Kramer later played 11 seasons for the Green Bay Packers from 1958-68, was a five-time All-Pro and helped lead the team to five NFL Championships and wins in Super Bowls I and II.

On Wednesday, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad signed a proclamation declaring May 22 “Jerry Kramer Day.”

