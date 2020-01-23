RALEIGH, N.C. — Spokane native Michael Chiesa is preparing for his next fight at Welterweight on Saturday night during UFC Fight Night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Chiesa, who used to fight in the Lightweight division, is 2-0 since moving up to Welterweight. His opponent on Saturday is Brazilian Rafael Dos Anjos.

Chiesa told KREM's Brett Allbery that he feels a win on Saturday will move him up to the top 15 in the UFC's Welterweight rankings, which will also move him closer to a title fight opportunity. Allbery spoke with Chiesa to talk about his change in weight class and his fight against Dos Anjos.

Arriving in Raleigh on Monday to go through his final prep for the fight, his battle with Dos Anjos will be the biggest fight of his fighting career.

Chiesa trains at Spokane's Sik-Jitsu gym under trainer Rick Little. The gym and its fighters was the focus of KREM's 2018 original documentary "Fight Town," which can be watched on YouTube or Amazon Prime.

The following video is the full interview with Michael Chiesa. Mobile users, click here to watch the interview on YouTube.