SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chiefs rookie center Jack Finley is in a nice rhythm so far in the WHL Playoffs.

Through the first two rounds, he has totaled seven points on one goal and six assists.

"He's been creating offense. His line has been probably the difference in a few of the games we’ve played," Lambert said. "The fact that he’s a kid that at 16 (years old) you can put on the ice against anybody is not a common thing."

He’s developed a lot since the start of the year. He says a lot of the credit goes to his head coach Dan Lambert and dad.

His dad, Jeff Finley played a total of 708 games in the NHL as a defense man .

It’s a pretty cool connection because Jeff Finley has known Lambert since 2005. The two played pro hockey together in Germany. Jack was still a young kid, but also met Lambert.

"Dan and my family have been really close. I was just a little kid and I don’t remember much," Jack said. "But I’m pretty good friends with Dan and I’m happy to have him as my coach this year.”

Now a little older, it’s a connection Jack is appreciative of Lambert is like a father figure to him since he’s known him for so long.

Both his dad and coach have seen him develop from a young age.

His game has come a long way, and he wants to keep performing well in the playoffs to keep making them proud.