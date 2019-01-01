The second half of the season would see the Chiefs open with 3 games in 4 nights against U.S. Division foes Everett and Tri City. Trailing the first place Silvertips by 14 points and seeing the 4th place Americans just 6 points back coming into Friday's game with Everett, Spokane was hoping to start the second half of the year as well as they finished the first half when the Chiefs won 3 straight to close out the first 34 games of the season. The Chiefs were tied with Portland for second in the U.S. but also knew they needed to start making up some ground on Everett with a win on Friday. Spokane was without Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ty Smith and Filip Kral, as all three were playing in the World Junior Tournament up in Canada. The Chiefs also got the news that back up goalie Dawson Weatherill was seeing a specialist in Canada for a hip injury and had not returned to to the team to start the second half.

Everett meantime was at full strength and looking for their 5th win in 7 meetings against Spokane. The Chiefs jumped out to a 1-0 lead though as Jack Finley converted a Tyson Feist feed at 18:19 of the first period to give Spokane the lead after the first. In the second period though, Everett would turn the game around as the Silvertips out shot the Chiefs 19-2 and would score two goals to take the lead 2-1. It was the fewest shots in a period all season for Spokane and the -17 differential was the worst on the season for Spokane. Goalie Bailey Brkin kept the Chiefs in the game though as he turned away 29 of 31 shots through 40 minutes. Spokane was only down 1 heading into the third, but the anemic offense the Chiefs showed in the second didn't get much better in the third. The Chiefs managed just 3 shots in the third as Spokane was held to a season low 15 shots on goal.

The Silvertips closed out the game with a Connor Dewar empty net tally in the final 2 minutes to beat Spokane 3-1. Everett out shot the Chiefs 43-15 while Spokane went 0-4 on the power play in an offensively woeful performance. There was no question the Chiefs were outworked and effort was definitely was on the side of the Silvertips on this night. The loss was costly for Spokane as the team fell to third in the division as Portland lost in overtime at home to Tri City. The Chiefs were now a point back of the Winterhawks, while Tri City moved within just 4 points back of the Chiefs in the U.S. as the Americans made their way to Spokane for a game Saturday night.

Tri City was on a 4 game winning streak and had beaten Spokane in the two teams previous two meetings this season. The Chiefs had been outscored 11-4 in the two defeats and despite coming out with a much better physical approach on Saturday, Spokane fell behind 1-0 as the Americans scored a goal late in the first period off a tip from a Chiefs defenseman stick. Unlike the night before though, the Chiefs got their offense going again in the second as they out shot the Ams 12-7 and generated two power play chances. Spokane converted their second one as Luke Toporowski finished off an Adam Beckman feed late in the second to even the game at one heading into the third.

The Chiefs certainly owned the best of the scoring chances in the third as they out shot Tri City 12-4 in the period, but neither team was able to get on the scoreboard until the waning seconds of the game. Spokane's Eli Zummack forced a turnover in the Americans zone and fed an open Jake McGrew in the left circle. McGrew snapped home his 12th of the season with just 3.2 seconds left as the Chiefs secured their first win of the year over Tri City with a 2-1 victory. Spokane out shot Tri 35-19 in the game and held the Ams to just one power play chance in the contest. It was a great bounce back win for Spokane as they stayed a point back of Portland for second in the division and extended their lead to 6 points over Tri City for 3rd in the U.S. The end of the game saw the two teams exchanging holiday pleasantries, so the question was how much would that carry over when the two teams met again in the annual New Year's Eve game in Kennewick?

As it turned out, the play on Monday was a bit chippy, but nothing significant came out of the physical play either. What did occur is the Chiefs falling behind 2-0 with goals just 44 seconds apart from two Ams players who had scored a goal all season. Spokane got on their heels and the Americans smelled blood as they added another goal off a Chiefs turnover late in the first to take a 3-0 lead. Tri City scored back to back short handed goals in the second to go up 5-0 after two and the game was effectively over. A third short handed tally in the third made it 6-0 as the Chiefs gave as many short handed goals in two periods as they had the previous 36 games. Jake McGrew prevented the shutout with his 12th goal of the year with just 30 seconds left to avoid Spokane being shut out for the second time this season.

The Chiefs are now 3 points back of Portland for second in the U.S. after they beat Seattle Monday, and Tri City is back within 4 points of Spokane with 3 games in hand. Spokane will have two games this upcoming weekend as they host Kamloops Friday at the Spokane Arena before heading to Cranbrook, B.C. to take on the Kootenay Ice on Saturday. I'll have the call on 1510 KGA Friday with the pre-game show at 6:30 pm and the puck drop at 7:05 pm. Saturday's game will be on 94.1 FM the Bear with the pre-game at 5:30 pm and the puck drop at 6 pm from Cranbrook. Let's hope the Chiefs start 2019 in better fashion then they finished 2018 and we hope to see you at the rink!