It was a week off that was well deserved, as the Chiefs got a chance to reacquaint themselves with their home environs this week after completing their longest road trip of the season. Spokane played 6 games in 9 nights with 2 extra days...and nights...of travel thrown in. With nearly 2,400 miles on the bus, the team got a chance to finally catch up on their rest as they opened a 5 game home stand this past weekend. Spokane got some good news off the ice as well, as their leading scorer from last season, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, was returned to the Chiefs from the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL. There's no doubt A-D's return will further boost the Chiefs offense going forward this season. The team did lose defenseman Matt Leduc to a leg injury on the road trip, but defenseman Filip Kral should be back in the lineup sometime next week.

The Chiefs returned home to face their first U.S. Division opponents since the season opening loss at Tri City. First up was the club that ended their season last year, as Spokane hosted Portland on Friday. The two teams were tied in the division standings with 15 points apiece, good for third behind Seattle and Everett. With the season schedule this year moving from 72 to 68 games, the series between the two teams was cut from 8 games to 6 this season, increasing the importance of each match-up. With both clubs coming off losses in their last games, this contest became even more important for the two clubs to turn things around.

Spokane started a bit slowly offensively in the first period but started to get things going midway through the stanza. The Chiefs broke on top as Carter Chorney's 4th goal of the season at 13:33 made it 1-0 Spokane. Eli Zummack would score the team's first short handed goal of the season 1:07 later to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead after one. Adam Beckman's power play goal midway through the second would expand the margin to 3-0 after two. The Chiefs penalty kill and goalie Bailey Brkin were up to the task through 40 minutes as well as the PK was 5-5. Portland would spoil Brkin's shut out bid with a tip just 42 seconds into the third to cut the lead to 3-1, but Nolan Reid's second goal in as many games 14.5 minutes into the third would cap off a 4-1 Chiefs victory. Brkin led the way with a season high 36 saves as Spokane avenged last year's playoff defeat. While the win started the home stand on a positive note, the hope was the victory would get some momentum to carry over the next night as the Chiefs welcomed Tri City to the Arena for the first time this season.

The team was also hoping to avenge that season opening loss at Tri, when the Chiefs were humbled 6-1. Spokane looked intent on doing just that as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored his first of the season with just over 5 minutes left in the first. Luke Toporowski then scored his 3rd of the year with 1:01 left to give Spokane a 2-0 lead after one. Tri City got the only goal of the second on a power play tally, but the Chiefs killed off two more Americans power plays to preserve the one goal advantage into the third.

The third period started with the Ams drawing even 4:40 into the period at 2-2, but Spokane would re-take the lead on Anderson-Dolan's second of the night, as his power play goal at 7:39 of the third gave the Chiefs a 3-2 lead. It would prove to be the last highlight of the night for Spokane, as another Tri City power play goal just 2:20 after Anderson-Dolan's goal tied the game at three. The Americans took the lead for good as Isaac Johnson took advantage of a Chiefs defensive lapse to score with less than 4.5 minutes left in the game to give Tri a 4-3 lead. The Ams wrapped up the game with an empty net tally in the final seconds, as they won their second straight over the Chiefs this season, 5-3.

Spokane didn't play very well in the game overall, and their puck management was the worst it has been in 14 games this season. There was far too much individual play offensively and straying from the team game that makes this club successful. The penalty kill struggled as well, so the team will have to find some quick fixes as they get ready to host 3 more games at home within the division this week. First up is the Chiefs first match-up with Seattle this year on Tuesday night. Then Spokane hosts division leading Everett Saturday and Portland returns to end the home stand on Sunday. Three opportunities for the team to make their way up the standings...or down.

I'll have the call on 1510 KGA for all three games, starting with Tuesday's game at 7:05pm. Saturday's contest with Everett is also at 7:05pm, with Sunday's game with at 5:05pm. The pre-game shows start at 6:30pm Tuesday and Saturday, and 4:30pm on Sunday. We'll see how the team matches up within the U.S. as we say goodbye to October and enter November. We hope to see you at the rink!

© 2018 KREM