The Chiefs returned home after sweeping a home and home series with Vancouver the previous weekend, hoping those results would jump start the club as they headed into a 4 game home stand. Spokane was definitely going to be challenged in the first two games of the stand, as they would face the top 2 clubs in the league's Western Conference in B.C. Division leading Kamloops and U.S. Division and conference leading Portland. This week would serve as a good barometer as to where the Chiefs sat in the West hierarchy as well, as the regular season is now in the final two months. Spokane made one trade at the league's trade deadline, acquiring forward Brad Ginnell from Winnipeg, while dealing forward Connor Gabruch to Calgary to make room for Ginnell. The Chiefs also narrowed their goalie contingent to two in Lukas Parik and James Porter, as they returned Mason Beaupit to his team in British Columbia, while dealing Brett Balas to Kamloops for a draft pick. Spokane was also coming into the week without center Jack Finley as he headed to Hamilton, Ontario for the CHL Top Prospects Game.

Kamloops was coming in without their starting goalie Dylan Garand and second leading scorer Connor Zary, who were also at the Top Prospects contest. The meeting with the Blazers and Chiefs was the first since the season opener for the two clubs way back on September 20th, when Spokane edged Kamloops 4-3 on a Jake McGrew goal in the third period. McGrew, who scored 2 that night, is now out for the year with a knee injury, and there's no doubt Spokane would miss him in this match up. The first period was back and forth between the two in the first 18 minutes of the period before two mistakes put the Chiefs in a hole they would never dig out. A turnover in front of the Chiefs net would put the Blazers up 1-0 and then just 30 seconds later, a turnover behind the net led to another easy goal to make it 2-0 Kamloops after one.

The Blazers took that momentum into the second as they put up two more goals in the first 3:36 of the period to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Spokane would get back in the game with a Michael King goal midway through the stanza to make it 4-1, and then Ty Smith would cut the lead in half with a tally with 44 seconds left to bring the Chiefs within 4-2 after two. Spokane was now back in the game, but just as quick as they got back in it, they put themselves out of it. Kamloops scored just 25 seconds into the third to go up 5-2, and then after failing on a 5 on 3 power play chance, the Chiefs coughed up a short handed goal on the 5 on 4 to put the game out of reach at 6-2. Leading scorer Adam Beckman gave the team a bright spot when he scored his league leading 31st of the season midway through the third to extend his points scoring streak to 14 straight, but it was not nearly enough as Kamloops got a comfortable 6-3 victory. Eli Zummack saw his league best 17 game scoring streak end on this night, as the Chiefs came up flat in their first test of the home stand.

Spokane then had a chance to redeem themselves as they hosted the top rated team in the WHL in rival Portland. Spokane had dropped a home and home to the Winterhawks in the last week and a half, so the Chiefs needed to really turn things around or face the possibility of going into a skid during the rest of a challenging month ahead on the schedule. Portland jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just 4:01 into the game but the Chiefs responded later in the period as Eli Zummack tied the game at one off a rebound at 14:40. It was certainly a much better start for Spokane than what they had against Kamloops or in either game against Portland earlier in the month. The Chiefs added to that start when they took the lead 13:03 into the second period on Ty Smith's goal off an Adam Beckman pass. The assist by Beckman extended his point scoring streak to 15 straight as he now holds the longest current streak in the WHL. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they couldn't hold the lead as Portland scored 3:50 later to even the game at two after the second period.

The third period would be a disaster at the start, much like it had been Tuesday night. Portland took the lead, for good as it turns out, as Simon Knak scored his second of the game just 1:01 in to give the Winterhawks a 3-2 lead. While the Chiefs would fail on 3 power play chances in the third, going 0 for 7 on the night, Portland would score on their only power play of the period to go up 4-2 just over 4 minutes into the period. Beckman would get Spokane back within 4-3 when he scored his league leading 32nd goal of the year with just 3:06 remaining. The goal matched his season total from last season, but the comeback would be negated when Portland scored an empty net goal in the final minute and a half to wrap up their second straight 5-3 victory over the Chiefs. Spokane has now dropped three straight to the Winterhawks and 4 of 5 this season. The Chiefs also fell 18 points back of Portland in the division race with just 21 games left, so the hopes of a division championship have gone bye-bye in the first 3 weeks of 2020. Even worse, the club fell 8 points back of second place Everett after the Silvertips beat Kelowna on Saturday.

It was Regina that was up next for Spokane as the Pats headed to the Spokane Arena on Saturday. Regina had dropped a 4-2 game at Seattle the night before as the Pats were 1-3 on their U.S. Division trip as they wrapped up their swing against the Chiefs. Spokane was 3-1 against the East Division thus far and were hoping to pick up their first win in their 4 game home stand. James Porter would get the start in goal, as the Chiefs were still without Jack Finley, who was delayed in travel coming back from the Top Prospects game. Spokane would get off to a good start on Saturday, as Eric Atchison scored his first goal since November 30th just 2:49 into the game to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead after the first. Spokane's penalty kill knocked off 3 Regina power plays in the opening 20 minutes to keep the Chiefs on top. The second period would see Spokane take a 2-0 lead on a Reed Jacobsen goal midway through the period, but the Pats would counter with a power play tally 1:37 later to cut the margin to 2-1 after two periods.

The third period would be the decisive period for the Chiefs. After going 0 for 7 on the power play the night before, Spokane would convert their first man advantage of the third as Adam Beckman extended his current league high points scoring streak to 16 straight games with his league leading 33rd goal of the season at 3:15 to give the Chiefs a huge insurance goal. Beckman has now set a career high in goals, after leading the Chiefs with 32 tallies last year. Spokane didn't wait long to add to the lead, as just 36 seconds later Graham Sward scored his first of the year and second career goal to put the Chiefs ahead 4-1. Brad Ginnell would follow 37 seconds after Sward's goal with his first marker as a Chief to blow the game open at 5-1. Jacobsen then capped a 4 goal third with his second of the night for his first multi-goal game to cap the Chiefs scoring. Ty Smith's younger brother Zack would score for Regina late in the game, but Spokane would come away with their 3rd straight win over the Pats with a 6-2 victory.

The win was much needed for a Chiefs team that had struggled in their back to back losses to Kamloops and Portland. The good news for Spokane was they kept pace with both Portland and Everett, who both won on Saturday. Even better, the club gained 2 points on both Seattle and Tri City behind them, who had both lost Saturday. Now the Chiefs get ready to host second place Everett at home Wednesday to finish off the home stand, before the club starts a 4 game road trip with games at Tri City Saturday and Everett on Sunday. Wednesday and Saturday's games will start at 7:05 pm with the pre-game shows at 6:30 pm. Sunday's game in Everett will be a 4:05 start and a 3:30 pm pre-game. I'll have the call for Wednesday and Sunday's games on 103.5 FM the Game and 1510 AM KGA, while Saturday's game from Tri City will be on 94.1 FM the Bear and 790 AM KJRB due to Gonzaga basketball. Spokane hasn't beaten Everett in 6 meetings this season, so let's see if the Chiefs can finally break through in their pursuit of the second place Silvertips. We hope to see you at the rink!

