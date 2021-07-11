Cedric Walker takes over as head coach of the Spokane Shock

Walker takes over in Spokane with over two decades of indoor football experience. One decade as a player and another as a coach.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Shock have made a change at the head coaching position bringing in two-time Arena Bowl champion Cedric Walker.

Walker eats, sleeps, and... drives Shock football.

"I've met a lot of fans that have come up and introduced themselves to me because it helps that I drive a big Shock truck. A Spokane Shock truck, so it's an easy Billboard," said Walker on the truck he is driving given to him by the team.

There is some added pressure that comes along with driving a vehicle for the team you are coaching.

"It depends on the surroundings, how about that? How the people will take it. I know that if we're winning, that Shock truck is going to be good if were winning games, I'll put it to you like that. Can't have bad games or that Shock truck will not move," said Walker with a laugh.

Walker takes over in Spokane with over two decades of indoor football experience. One decade as a player and another as a coach.

He'll now look to turn around a team that went 6-7 last season.

"It's going to take a lot of work. There's a process to everything. It's not going to happen over night," said Walker. "I think coach Back did a great job with how he left everything here. It's just my job now to pick up the pieces and keep going with everything."

The type of football he envisions the team playing is more of an old school mentality.

"On defense, which is my forte, we're going to be absolutely physical. We're going to get in your face. Our offense is going to be ball control. Were going to take touchdowns to checkdown. That's us right there," said Walker. "We're going to make sure we don't beat ourselves. If we don't do that and we come out and play good, disciplined, smart football, we're going to be where we need to be."

If you ask him his main goal, a Championship is certainly something on his mind, but, more than anything he wants to get things back to the way they used to be.