CASHMERE, Wash. — Cashmere High School is expected to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant at their girls’ basketball game Tuesday evening.

A moment of silence is planned at 5:30 p.m. before the Bulldogs' home game against Omak.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria were among the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Aviation experts said the crash may have been caused by the pilot becoming disoriented in the fog.

Two weeks before he died, Bryant attended a girl’s basketball game in Cashmere to show support for varsity player Hailey Van Lith, who trained with Bryant over the summer.

Van Lith is among the top girls’ basketball recruits in the United States. She played on the women’s USA 2018 and 2019 World Cup teams at International Federation of Basketball competitions. She was the 3x3 World Cup MVP in 2019 and the National Championship MVP in 2018.