Seahawks sign Carroll to contract extension

Carroll is the winningest coach in franchise history.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday.

The Seahawks did not officially announce the extension but Carroll spoke about it after Seattle's 44-34 loss to Buffalo.

Carroll said the extension has been in the works for a long time. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.