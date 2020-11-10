x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Sports

Broncos add Spokane native Jake Rodgers to active roster

Rodgers was born in Spokane and attended Shadle Park High School before attending Eastern Washington University.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019. file photo, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Jake Rodgers (69) looks to block an Arizona Cardinals player during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Denver. The Denver Broncos could be relying on a jumbled offensive line this weekend in the regular season finale against Oakland. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday they have added Spokane native Jake Rodgers to the team's active roster.

The offensive lineman was born in Spokane, went to Shadle Park High School and then attended Eastern Washington University.

Rodgers was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He has been added to the practice squad of eight NFL teams since he was drafted.

Rodgers was on the active roster for the Broncos' week four win against the New York Jets. Per NFL rules, he was sent back to the practice squad and then was again called up on Saturday.

Rodgers plays on the same team as Spokane native and former Shadle Park grad Brett Rypien, who started for the Broncos in week four.

   

Related Articles