Broncos add Spokane native Jake Rodgers to active roster

DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday they have added Spokane native Jake Rodgers to the team's active roster.

The offensive lineman was born in Spokane, went to Shadle Park High School and then attended Eastern Washington University.

Rodgers was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He has been added to the practice squad of eight NFL teams since he was drafted.

Rodgers was on the active roster for the Broncos' week four win against the New York Jets. Per NFL rules, he was sent back to the practice squad and then was again called up on Saturday.

Rodgers plays on the same team as Spokane native and former Shadle Park grad Brett Rypien, who started for the Broncos in week four.