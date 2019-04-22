SPOKANE, Wash — Another NFL offseason and more rumors of trading star defensive players for the Seattle Seahawks.

In prior seasons, it was Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, who both ended up leaving in free agency because of contract disputes. Now it's defensive end Frank Clark.

He will be under a franchise tag this season, but is now on the trading block. Seattle wants a first round pick in any package for the star edge rusher.

Clark finished with 13 sacks and four forced fumbles last season His 33 sacks since 2016 are ninth in the league, and he's played less snaps than the guys in front of him.

Teams will definitely look at trading for him, but it's not likely a trade will happen because the asking price is too high. Especially considering many draft experts think the 2019 draft is full of good defensive ends to pick from.

Albeit none of them are in their prime like Clark is.

However, it's often times risky to trade for a player on the last year of their contract or in this case a franchise tag. When the contract runs out, you don't know if the player will stay. Uncertainty is not something you'd want to trade a first round pick for.

As far as a long term contract between the Seahawks and Clark, if Sherman and Thomas' situations are any indication, the Seahawks will probably hedge their bets on letting Clark go and rebuilding in the draft.

Clark definitely wants a long term deal. But such a deal would cost the Seahawks likely about $20 million yearly.

Clark will make $17 million under his franchise tag, which is second most on the team in average salary.