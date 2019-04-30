Thousands of people will take to the streets this weekend in Spokane for Bloomsday, but over in Montana a Spokane couple will also be racing.

Joni and Brad Bailey will look to complete their third and final race of the Spartan trifecta, three races that vary in length and difficulty.

There will be many obstacles for the couple there, but none greater than the ones they've already overcome.

"I've got some really cool scars. A couple battle wounds."

One look at Brad Bailey's head, and you know there's a story.

"It was a Wednesday morning about 9:30, and I was doing a flat bench in the gym here," said Brad. "I had a massive headache after a five rep work out on the bench press and within a half an hour or so I was getting nauseous and what not. My mom rushed me to the emergency room off of Sullivan and they put it right together that I had a stroke going on."

Brad was rushed to Sacred Heart, where the stroke, which was caused by an issue in his brain instead of the heart, eventually stopped.

Brad's team then set out to see what was the culprit for such an event in the healthy then 32 year-old.

"They couldn't tell exactly what had happened because there was too much damage up there. A couple weeks later they were able to find out it was an AVM, which is an arteriovenous malformation, just something you're born with. You can be born with them really anywhere in your body, but they're extremely dangerous when they're in your brain."

KREM

Brad would need brain surgery for the abnormal tangle of blood vessels, which was successfully completed, or so they thought.

"In July of 17, after I had that surgery, I had a big seizure on the bow of the boat, on a local lake here. Joni had never been on the lake and got me to the dock. I don't remember much after that of course."

The AVM was still there.

Brad would receive his second, and final, brain surgery on December 21st of 2017.

KREM

It's a time that his wife definitely feels emotional about.

"Frightening and nerve racking, of course. You don't want to get that call that your husband is going to a hospital ever. The seizure though was the hardest part," said Joni, who had to drive the boat to shore while her husband was having the episode. "That's been the toughest part for me of course, but knowing that he's okay now of course is the best thing."

Having overcome that trying time together, Brad and Joni decided their next step, or perhaps multiple steps, should be together as well.

"Really through the three years I hadn't ran at all. I wanted to be able to prove to myself that I could run and we wanted to do something that we can do together and we were like let's do a Spartan," said Brad. "Once we got looking at that we decided to do the trifecta, which is a little bit bigger of an obstacle. We're two down now and one to go. It's a pretty amazing experience."

KREM

The experience will only be more amazing this weekend because when the pair cross the finish line, they'll be doing so on the three year anniversary of Brad's stroke.

"We didn't even know that when we scheduled it," said Joni. "We were laying in bed and we were like what's the date of that again, just happened to be on that same day."

"One of those moments where you're like, 'Wow it's meant to be,' said Brad. "It's going to be pretty powerful to finish it on that day. To say three years ago today this is what happened and here we are doing this. As rough as some of the times have been, it's actually been a really amazing three years. Just a lot of blessings, like someone's looking over us."