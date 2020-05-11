Borghi, three other WSU football players listed on preseason All-Pac 12 teams

Borghi was the only Pac- 12 player to get multiple first team selections.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pac-12 Conference named four Washington State football players to its all-conference teams on Thursday.

Running back Max Borghi, right tackle Abraham Lucas and kicker Blake Mazza lead the way for the Cougs as both were named to the first team. Borghi was also named first team for all-purpose. Borghi was the only Pac-12 player to get multiple first team selections;

Linebacker Jahad Woods was also honored and was named to the preseason second team.

Punter Oscar Draguicevich III , offensive lineman Josh Watson and wide receiver Travell Harris all were honorable mentions.

A couple of these players have been named to national watch lists as well.

Borghi has previously been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list for nation's top running back this season.

Lucas was named to the Outland Trophy waych list, given to the best interior lineman in the nation. Mazza was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list this season for nation's best kicker.

Woods has also received national attention. He was named to the Butkus Award watch list, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. He's also on the Bednarik Award watch list, which goes to the nation's best defensive player.