SPOKANE, Wash. – Every year at Bloomsday, runners ditch some extra layers and throw them up into the trees and onto the surrounding fences.

The annual tradition happens no matter the weather.

When the race is over, cleanup crews come in and pick up all of the jackets, t-shirts and pants, which are then donated to local charities.

Every year, one charity is selected as the Bloomsday Official Charity. The Spokane Guilds' School and Neuromuscular Center is the 2018 charity.

The Guilds’ School is a 57-year-old nonprofit that provides a high-quality early-intervention program for children ages birth to 3 who are impacted by developmental disabilities and delays, according to the Bloomsday website. Last year, the school helped 267 children reach milestones aiding them in the classroom, the workplace and the Bloomsday course.

You can visit the Bloomsday website for more information from the Guilds' School.

