Beaudry's late TD pass to Hatten lifts Idaho over EWU 28-21

Mike Beaudry passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Hayden Hatten in the closing seconds, and Idaho beat Eastern Washington 28-21.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Mike Beaudry passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Hayden Hatten in the closing seconds, and Idaho beat Eastern Washington 28-21 in the season opener for both teams in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaudry threw a 14-yard TD pass to Cutrell Haywood to make it 21-all with 5:42 left in the third quarter. Neither team scored again until Hatten’s touchdown reception that gave the Vandals their first lead of the game with 54 seconds to play.