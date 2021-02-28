Beaudry's late TD pass to Hatten lifts Idaho over EWU 28-21

MOSCOW, Idaho — Mike Beaudry passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Hayden Hatten in the closing seconds, and Idaho beat Eastern Washington 28-21 in the season opener for both teams in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Beaudry threw a 14-yard TD pass to Cutrell Haywood to make it 21-all with 5:42 left in the third quarter. Neither team scored again until Hatten’s touchdown reception that gave the Vandals their first lead of the game with 54 seconds to play.
Eric Barriere was 32-of-57 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Eastern Washington. EWU coach Aaron Best missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Defensive coordinator Eti Ena is filling in until Best returns.