Hoopfest 2020 becomes virtual event as Spokane stays in Phase 2

For the first time in 31 years, Hoopfest will not be played on the streets of Spokane amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Hoopfest officially announced on Monday that the event is canceled in its original format for 2020.

The event originally was moved back from the last weekend in June to the weekend of August 22 back in April, but now the event says it will take a break in its typical format after receiving guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District.

Hoopfest is moving to a virtual event that will be comprised of "challenges, drills and contests to your front door that everyone can enjoy," according to the registration website. The virtual event is $35 for youth and $40 for adults, and includes a player T-shirt for each participant.

"The rising number of COVID-19 cases has made Hoopfest 2020 unplayable for the first time in its storied 31-year history. We are disappointed and understand if you are too," said Santangelo in an open letter on Hoopfest's website.

One of the important marks for Hoopfest to happen was for Spokane County to get to Phase 3. That seems far off now due to the region's spike in coronavirus cases.

“We were always planning for a Phase 3 event, which was what our goal was. But we started to really look at we might not get to Phase 3 by the time Hoopfest was scheduled," Hoopfest Executive Director Matt Santangelo said.

Gatherings of up to 50 people are not allowed in Washington state until Phase 3. Right now, only gatherings of five people or less are permitted in Spokane County.

Hoopfest team captains can request a refund online.

"Up until this year, my biggest nightmare was that we would wake up Saturday morning of Hoopfest and I would have forgotten to order the basketballs," Santangelo said.

"Well, this one [the cancellation] is one that I don't even think I realized was a bad dream," he added.

Just spoke to Hoopfest's Matt Santangelo about the cancellation of the event. Said he has a reoccurring nightmare when it comes to Hoopfest, but that he could've never dreamed this one up. We'll have more from his interview online shortly. pic.twitter.com/d4gBs5EiPa — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) July 14, 2020

Santangelo is concerned about Hoopfest surviving the cancellation. The success of virtual event will "go a long way" in allowing it to sustain through 2020, he said.

Santagelo said in an interview that the organization would ask for donations from the community and support from sponsors to ensure that Hoopfest stays afloat.