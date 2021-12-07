Spokane's Andrew Kittredge named to MLB All-Star game as replacement

This is the Ferris alum's first All-Star appearance.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferris alum and Spokane native Andrew Kittredge is headed to his first MLB All-Star game.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Kittredge was at the Rainforest Cafe with his family in Disneyland vacationing when he got the call that he would be flying to Denver to participate in the contest.

Kittredge is 31 years-old and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has a 6-1 record this year, two saves, and a 1.47 ERA in 32 games. He's also held his opponents scoreless in 10 of his last 11 innings.