Spokane Indians named 2021 Minor League Baseball Organization of the Year

The team earned the title thanks to their partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base for Operation Fly Together.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians have been named the 2021 Minor League Baseball Organization of the Year.

The team was honored for their partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base for Operation Fly Together, a campaign that helps better the lives of Veterans from all services that have settled in the Spokane region.

The campaign also celebrates the KC-135 Stratotanker and the Airmen serving on the base.

“The Spokane Indians Baseball Club is overwhelmed with gratitude at being named the Organization of the Year by Minor League Baseball,” said Indians Vice President Otto Klein. “It’s a true testament to our outstanding front office and gameday teams, as well as our community partners and fans. There are 120 outstanding organizations, and to be selected alongside so many clubs that we respect and admire is an honor and we look forward to continuing to provide affordable family entertainment and positively impacting our community for years to come.”

According to a press release, on “Fairchild Fridays,” the Indians wear special uniforms designed to look like the dress blue uniforms worn by Airmen. The uniforms were auctioned off with the proceeds going to local veteran organizations through the Operation Fly Together Fund. Additionally, a Fairchild Family of the Game is recognized on the field at each Operation Fly Together game.