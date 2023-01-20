Hillsboro Hops name new manager; first woman to lead High-A baseball team

Ronnie Gajownik is the first woman in the history of baseball to manage at the High-A level.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Hillsboro Hops made history with the announcement of a new manager Friday afternoon.

Ronnie Gajownik will serve as manager of the Hops during the 2023 season, making her the first woman in the history of baseball to manage at the High-A level. She is also the second female Minor League Baseball skipper.

The Hops — a Minor League Baseball team and member of the Northwest League — is the Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate.

"I'm very grateful to Josh Barfield and the Diamondbacks for giving me the opportunity to begin my managerial career with the Hillsboro Hops," Gajownik said in a news release.

Gajownik was previously the club's video coordinator in 2021. She is one of four people making up the Hops' 2023 field staff. Gabriel Hernandez also joins the team as pitching coach, Ty Wright was named hitting coach and coach Ronald Ramirez rejoins the field staff after spending last season in Hillsboro.

"I'm ecstatic to return to Hillsboro in this elevated role and am fortunate to start this journey with the awesome staff of Wright, Hernandez, Ramirez, Harrel and Mukohchi," Gajownik said. "A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me become the person and coach I am today."

During the 2022 season, Gajownik served as first base coach for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

Gajownik won a gold medal with USA Women's baseball at the 2015 Pan American Games.

The Hillsboro Hops celebrate their 10th anniversary season. They will take on Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox, in their home opener scheduled on April 11 at Ron Tonkin Field.