Former Spokane Indians manager Tommy Lasorda passes away

Hall of Fame MLB manager Tommy Lasorda passed away at 93 on Friday.

Lasorda suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest while at home and was pronounced dead when he got to the hospital less than an hour later. Lasorda had been in the hospital previously for heart issues beginning on Nov. 8. He was just released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Lasorda made his mark in the baseball world as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers where he won two World Series titles, four National League pennants, and eight division titles. Lasorda coached the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996 and won 1,599 career games. He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1997 after retiring due to health concerns.

He became the Spokane Indians manager in 1969 and coached here until 1971. Back then the Indians where affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and were their AAA team. Lasorda won a Pacific Coast League title with the Indians in 1970 when the team won 94 of 146 games that season. He was inducted permanently into the Spokane Indians' Rim of Honor after he retired from baseball. Lasorda is only one of four permanent members of the Rim of Honor