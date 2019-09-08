SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Coeur d'Alene's semi-final loser-out game against Washington faced it's fair share of twists and turns, but the Inland Northwest team eventually came out on top 14-9.

Coeur d'Alene now will play Oregon in the Northwest Regional Championship on Saturday at noon on ESPN. The winner advances to the Little League World Series. Coeur d'Alene lost to Oregon in the regional semi-finals on Thursday, 8-5.

CDA scored seven runs in the 2nd to bring the score to 8-3, and then added three more runs in the 5th to bring the score to 11-4. However, Washington rallied in the bottom of the 5th to make the score 11-9. Coeur d'Alene added three runs in the 6th though, including a two-run home run from Owen Field, to put the game away.

Field led the way with three RBI in the game, while Kyle Johnson and Cason Miller added two apiece. Jayson Ross also added to his phenomenal performance at the plate this tournament, going 1-of-3 on the day. He now is 10-of-15 from the plate during the Northwest Regional.