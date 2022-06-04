Avista Stadium hosts Fan Fest ahead of 2022 Spokane Indians season

Fans were treated to a first-look at the team, as well as a home run derby and player poster giveaway.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane Indians prepare to kick off their 2022 season, Avista Stadium invited the Spokane community to take part in their annual Fan Fest event.

The free community event gave fans a chance to see the 2022 Indians in action while being treated to a home run derby and a player poster giveaway. Fans were also able to enjoy concessions and other activities at the stadium.