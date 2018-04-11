GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - Eric Barriere ran for two touchdowns and passed for two and Eastern Washington rolled to a 48-13 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Barriere scored on runs of 9 and 15 yards and finished with 64 yards on the ground to help the Eagles (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) pile up 292 of their 562 yards on the ground. Antoine Custer Jr. led the way with 122 yards on 16 attempts.

Barriere was 24-of-36 passing for 245 yards with an interception and second-half touchdowns to Dylan Ingram covering 4 yards and Johnny Edwards for 19.

Trae Riek capped the Bears' opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard run that made the score 20-7 and Conor Regan hit Milo Hall for a 16-yard score late in the third that made it 34-13.

Northern Colorado (2-8, 2-5) had 259 yards offense with six sacks, three turnovers and three failures on fourth down.

