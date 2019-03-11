MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho running back Aundre Carter had himself quite the game against Cal Poly as the Vandals won 21-9 on Saturday in the Kibbie Dome.

He had 179 yards on the ground to go with two touchdowns. His longest run came off a 37-yard touchdown on a fourth down play in the second quarter to put the Vandals up 7-3.

The Vandals jumped out to a 21-3 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mason Petrino to wide receiver Jeff Cotton that essentially put the game out of reach.

Idaho's defense played a big part in the win too. The unit held Cal Poly to just 97 passing yards in the game.

The team improved to 2-3 in conference play and 4-5 overall.

The Vandals are on the road next week to take on Montana. That game will start at noon.