Astros top Mariners 7-2 in second game of the season

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros jumped out to a lead and never looked back in a 7-2 win against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
The Astros scored in the first inning itself off a Michael Brantley single that drove in Jose Altuve. Houston also tacked on four runs in the fourth inning to make it 5-0.
Malex Smith brought in the first Mariners run with a groundout to shortstop. That scored J.P. Crawford.
The Mariners trailed in the sixth inning 6-1 before Kyle Lewis hit his second home run in as many days. The solo shot to right field made it 6-2.
The Astros scored one more run off a George Springer home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 7-2.
The Astros have now beaten the Mariners 15 straight times.
The Mariners play the Astros again on Sunday as they look for their first win of the season. Game time is 11:10 a.m.m