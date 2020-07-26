Astros top Mariners 7-2 in second game of the season

Kyle Lewis was the one bright spot for Seattle after hitting his second home run in as many days.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros jumped out to a lead and never looked back in a 7-2 win against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Astros scored in the first inning itself off a Michael Brantley single that drove in Jose Altuve. Houston also tacked on four runs in the fourth inning to make it 5-0.

Malex Smith brought in the first Mariners run with a groundout to shortstop. That scored J.P. Crawford.

The Mariners trailed in the sixth inning 6-1 before Kyle Lewis hit his second home run in as many days. The solo shot to right field made it 6-2.

The Astros scored one more run off a George Springer home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 7-2.

The Astros have now beaten the Mariners 15 straight times.