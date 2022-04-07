"I kind of underestimated myself": 16-year-old golfer Anna Davis reigns supreme at Augusta National

The amateur golfer spent her summers in Chewelah playing golf around the Inland Northwest.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Anna Davis entered Saturday's final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament right in the middle of the hunt to potentially win. Davis was one of the youngest players in the field, but she felt no pressure as she approached Championship Saturday.

"I was trying not to put pressure on myself or anything like that knowing that I was an underdog in the field and that no one expected me to win, so I was just out there trying to have fun and play my best," Davis said.

That mindset seemed to work, as Davis worked her way through the front nine at Augusta. She thought she may have a chance at winning after sinking a long putt heading into the turn.

"After hole nine, I hit a birdie on that hole and then I didn't miss a fairway or a green. I missed three greens total on Saturday, so I was like 'yeah, there's a pretty good chance of me winning this'," Davis said.

On the back nine, Davis played bogey-free golf and made it through the infamous Amen Corner at two under par. She finished at one-under for the tournament. Davis had experience in leading important tournaments in the final round, she won the Junior PGA Championship last year. This experience helped her stay calm and not worry about the leaderboard.

"Going into the last round and having a chance to win, having those experiences have helped me stay calm and collected during the round," Davis said.

That steely demeanor paid off, as Davis was the only golfer to finish with a score under par for the tournament and became the youngest golfer to ever win the Augusta National Women's Amateur title.

"I kind of underestimated myself, I kind of didn't expect to win this event. If you would have told me a year ago that I was going to win I would have said you were insane," Davis said.

Following her historic victory, Davis received hundreds of complimentary messages of support from friends, family and some recognizable professional golfers including Bryson DeChambeau and Clarkston's Joel Dahmen. However, it was the shout outs she received from two legends of the sport that really blew her away.

Congratulations to 16-year old Anna Davis on an amazing performance and victory at the @anwagolf. Such a great opportunity for young stars to compete and experience the most special golf course in the world. — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) April 3, 2022

Fellow “bucket hat brigade” member @Joel_Dahmen congratulates Anna Davis on her #ANWAgolf win 👒🏆 pic.twitter.com/CKHWWmO2Vf — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 2, 2022

"On Sunday I was at the drive, chip and putt thing and people kept walking up to me like 'Oh my God! Tiger Woods just shouted you out on his Twitter!' I was like, there's no way!" Davis exclaimed.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

Davis also received kudos from the man many regard as the greatest golfer of all time.

Great weekend of golf to whet appetites for @TheMasters! Bucket hat-wearing, 16-year-old lefty Anna Davis started it Saturday at the @anwagolf, shooting a spectacular 69 to win by a shot. Anna is a high school sophomore who doesn’t yet have her driver's license. pic.twitter.com/cKCWiPmllz — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 4, 2022

"Jack Nicklaus shouted me out and I said this just keeps getting better!" Davis exclaimed.

The San Diego native who spent her summers in Chewelah growing up became just the third woman to win the ANWA championship at a course which, up until just 10 years ago, did not allow female members.

"I think it's pretty cool to be the youngest woman who has history at Augusta National and I think it's really cool that we are growing the women's game now," Davis said.

It was quite a prestigious honor for the budding 16-year-old sensation. Due to Davis's victory, she is now eligible to play in two LPGA majors this year: the US Open and The Open Championship.