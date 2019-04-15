SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs finished off Everett in the second round of the Western Hockey League Playoffs on Saturday, winning the series 4-1.

It was a match-up many didn't think the Chiefs would win since Everett won 6 of the 8 regular season contests.

But the Chiefs didn't seem to care. They looked like the better team and it provided some great moments. Here are the best ones.

5. CHIEFS OPEN UP SERIES STEALING TWO ON THE ROAD

The first two games of this series were on the road in Everett.

The mentality of the Chiefs was to go in and win at least one of the first two road games to steal home ice advantage. Well, they ended up winning games one and two.

It really set the tone for this series as the Chiefs showed they weren't backing down and, because of that, they were able to close out the series at home last night.

Fun fact: this team still hasn't lost on the road this postseason.

4. JAKE MCGREW'S NIFTY MOVE IN GAME TWO

This next moment came in game two.

Jake McGrew bolts up the ice and comes up with this super nifty move and the score.

A little slower and closer, a little stick work to get around the defender and finishing with a goal.

This was the first goal of the game for the Chiefs and sparked them to a 3-1 victory.





3. BAILEY BRKIN'S BRICK WALL GOALTENDING

How good was Chiefs goalie Bailey Brkin in this series?

Game 3 was a tough, defensive grinder, and he was up for the task. He came up with 29 saves in that game to allow Everett to just one goal.

Then in Game 5 last night he one-upped his performance. He tallied 34 saves. He came up with some many clutch moments in the waning minutes of the game during a penalty kill to seal a 2-1 victory.

2. ADAM BECKMAN'S CLUTCH GOAL IN GAME THREE

In Game 3, it was 1-1 going into the third period.

Neither team was giving up an inch and then Chiefs' Adam Beckman came up with a goal that changed everything. The third period strike proved to be the game winner in a 2-1 win.

A clutch moment that put the Chiefs up 3-0 in the series at the time.



1. MATT LEDUC RALLIES CHIEFS WITH CHECK AND FIGHT

The best moment was a Game Five sequence from Matt Leduc.

His first period hit on Everett's Connor Dewar and then the fight with Dewar afterwards was magnificent.

First off, it was some good entertainment. Second, it gave Spokane new energy because they didn't have much of it after falling down 1-0.

After this, they started dictating style of play, won the game and then won the series.



WHAT'S NEXT

The Chiefs are now getting ready to take on the Vancouver Giants.

Vancouver is the one seed in the Western Conference.

Spokane dropped three of four regular season games to the Giants this season.

Game One between the two teams is Friday at 7:30 in Vancouver.