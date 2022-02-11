Professional runners to hit the track at The Podium for the 2022 Lilac Grand Prix

National record holders, world champions and Olympians will compete in different events ranging from the 600m to the Distance Medley Relay on Friday, Feb. 11.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Union Athletics Club is hosting the top track teams in the country in a world-class competition at The Podium in Spokane on Friday, Feb. 11.

National record holders, world champions and Olympians will compete in different events ranging from the 600m to the Distance Medley Relay. Other races' distances include 800m, 1500m, 3000m, and 5000m.

The races are scheduled to last for an hour and a half, with the competition starting at 5:50 p.m.

On Thursday a press conference was hosted at The Podium where some of the professional runners competing at the 2022 Lilac Grand Prix talked about the event. Donavan Brazier, one of the athletes who spoke at the press conference, is going to compete at the Lilac Grand Prix race on Friday for a world record in the men's 600m.

Tickets for the Lilac Grand Prix event are on sale at The Podium website with each ticket price starting at $3.25 for children 12 years old and under, seniors, students, and first responders. The price for general admission costs $13.25 and $23.25 for a place at the finish late.