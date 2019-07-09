Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Pateros 0

Asotin 18, Orofino, Idaho 0 (highlights in video)

Kamiah 34, Salmon River 8

Lakeland 49, Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 0 (highlights in video)

Sandpoint 34, University, Wash. 11 (highlights in video): U High's defense scored both a safety and a pick six to start the game to get up 11-0. Sandpoint stormed back in the second half scoring 34 unanswered points in the win.

Shadle Park, Wash. 28, Lewiston 21 (highlights in video): Shadle Park was up 28-7 at one point in the game. Lewiston scored two touchdowns in the 4th quarter but their comeback fell short.

St. Maries 32, Medical Lake, Wash. 2

Cheney 21, Colville 20 (highlights in video)

Clarkston 42, Moscow, Idaho 38 (highlights in video): Moscow's Kaden Kadlin scooped a fumble and took it 70 yards for the touchdown. Clarkston's Tru Allen had a 27-yard touchdown.

Colfax 54, Wahkiakum 21

Davenport 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 19

Deer Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 7 (highlights in video)

Ferris 40, Moses Lake 7

Gonzaga Prep 45, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 13 (highlights in video): Running back Jaden Ortega lead the way for the Bullpups with 17 carries for 11 yards and four touchdowns. CDA tired to mount a comeback in the second half, but Gonzaga Prep got momentum back in its favor to win big.

Lake City, Idaho 45, Lewis and Clark 21 (highlights in video): Lake City quarterback Chris Irven went 15/18 for 284 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Logan Jeanselme had seven receptions for 156 yards, four carries for 117 yards and five total touchdowns.

Mead 42, Post Falls, Idaho 21 (highlights in video): Mead quarterback Ryan Blair went 23/30, 393 yards and four touchdowns. Mead jumped out to a 21-7 lead and never looked back.



Mt. Spokane 38, Kalispell Glacier, Mont. 35 (highlights in video)

Odessa-Harrington 76, Pomeroy 8

Omak 37, Chewelah 15 (highlights in video)

Pullman 28, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7 (highlights in video)

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 48, Colton 26



West Valley (Spokane) 54, North Central 6 (highlights in video)

Timberlake 44, Freeman 12 (highlights in video)