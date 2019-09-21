WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Tekoa/Rosalia 18

Asotin 13, Kellogg, Idaho 6

Central Valley 17, Ferris 7 (highlights in video)- Central Valley stays undefeated behind its strong defensive performance. Quarterback Matt Gabbert found Carsen Rabb for a late touchdown to put the game away.

Colfax 28, Davenport 26 (highlights in video)- Colfax finished this one strong with a 99 yard game winning drive to get the comeback win on Davenport.

Colton 56, Yakama Tribal 6

Colville 57, Chewelah 20 (highlights in video)

Gonzaga Prep 30, University 7 (highlights in video)- The Bullpups had a strong start in the win. They got up 20-0 in the first quarter. They led 23-0 at halftime.

The Area 51 raid had nothing on the alien filled student section at Gonzaga Prep.



Lake Roosevelt 25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7- Cameron St. Pierre led the way for Lake Roosevelt. He had 20 carries for 130 yards with three touchdowns.

Liberty 9, Issaquah 3

Shadle Park 24, Cheney 21 (highlights in video)- Shadle Park was trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter. The team scored 10 points to come back and win.

Tri-Cities Prep 43, Northwest Christian 0 (highlights in video)

West Valley 26, Othello 19 (highlights in video)- West Valley used its passing games to take down Othello. Quarterback Matthew Allen went 12 of 18 for 242 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

2 the Turf: Part 2

IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Coeur d'Alene 41, Eisenhower, Wash. 21

Lake City 34, Lakeland 28, OT (highlights in video)- Lake City trailed 21-0 at one point. They never said die to come back and beat Lakeland in overtime.

Lakeside 38, Mullan 6

McCall-Donnelly 40, Grangeville 0

Nampa Christian 36, Orofino 0

St. Maries 51, Priest River 14

WASHINGTON/IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Lewiston 41, Clarkston 21 (highlights in video)- Lewiston took the 130th Battle of the Bridges with the help of Cruz Hepburn. He had three first half touchdowns.

Moscow 27, Pullman 21 (highlights in video)

Mt. Spokane 35, Sandpoint 19 (highlights in video)- Mt. Spokane got off to a strong start against Sandpoint. The team was up 28-0 at halftime and cruised to the win.

Post Falls 48, Moses Lake 27 (highlights in video)- Post Falls dominated the first half. They were up 41-0 at halftime.