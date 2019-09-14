WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL

Asotin 57, Liberty Christian 32

Cheney 35, Rogers 0 (Highlights in video)

Cusick 56, Wellpinit 36

DeSales 62, Colton 26

Lake Roosevelt 55, Oroville 14

Lake Stevens 35, Lincoln 26

Lewis and Clark 37, Davis 14

Liberty 35, Chewelah 13

Liberty 56, Cedarcrest 14

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36, Northwest Christian 6

Mt. Spokane 34, Moses Lake 13 (Coach'd Up)

Odessa 88, Bridgeport 6

Okanogan 33, Medical Lake 6

Pullman 49, North Central 0 (highlights in video): Brothers Evan Strong and Isaiah Strong combined for four touchdowns as Pullman advanced to 2-0. Evan Strong had an 84 yard kick return to start the game and had three touchdowns individually.

West Valley (Spokane) 28, Shadle Park 19 (highlights in video): West Valley wide receiver Alyiouah Rollins had 176 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions tonight. Shadle Park’s Samus Kennedy was also impressive tallying 115 yards receiving on six touchdowns. West Valley scored 21 points unanswered in the second half to take the win.



WASHINGTON/IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Post Falls, Idaho 48, University 12 (highlights in video): Post Falls put up three unanswered touchdowns before University got its first score. Quarterback Derek Pearse threw all three of those touchdowns.

Deer Park 21, St. Maries, Idaho 13

Clarkston 40, Grangeville, Idaho 0 (highlights in video): Clarkston’s Kaeden Frazier threw three touchdown passes to Tru Allen including a 56 yarder and a 46 yarder. Frazier threw five touchdown passes overall and the Bantams advanced to 2-0.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 42, Mead 28 (highlights in video): CDA totaled up 427 passing yards. Wide receiver Jake Brown had 10 receptions, 266 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Ferris 41, Lake City, Idaho 27 (highlights in video)

Lakeland, Idaho 29, East Valley 0 (highlights in video)

Sandpoint 35, Connell 9: Sandpoint’s Jaxon Pettit threw for three touchdowns including at 82 yarder to Christian Niemela as the Bulldogs bested Connell. Tag Benefield also added two rushing touchdowns.





IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Lapwai 34, Genesee 6

Timberlake 46, Moscow 36 (highlights in video): Timberlake’s Joey Follini threw for four touchdowns including a 48 yarder to Jake McDonald. Jacob James also had a 78 yard rushing TD. Moscow scored 22 points in the final quarter but could not make the comeback.

Wenatchee 56, Lewiston, Idaho 21

Kellog 46, Orofino 0

Mullan 52. Victor (Mont.) 6

Prarie 78, Troy 24

Valley View 47, Emmett 7

Wilder 54, Salmon River 24





